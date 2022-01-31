Superman Building tops list of most endangered properties

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Preservation Society released its annual rundown of the most endangered properties in the city on Monday, and not surprisingly, the Superman Building topped the list again.

Officially known as the Industrial Trust Building, at around 430 feet (130 meters), it is the tallest building in the state but has been vacant for nearly a decade. It is called the Superman Building because it resembles the Daily Planet headquarters in the old “Adventures of Superman” TV show.