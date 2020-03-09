Sununu signs Medicaid to Schools legislation

Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday signed a bill to ensure that funding continues for the Medicaid to Schools program for children with disabilities.

The state had expanded the number of students who could be eligible for services. Last year, the federal Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services made changes to its reimbursement rules and told New Hampshire it needed to comply with them. The main problem was providing updated licensing requirements for staff such as psychologists, mental health counselors and speech pathologists.

Last fall, Sununu's administration created emergency rules to avoid the possible loss of millions of dollars in federal funding as lawmakers worked to create legislation to fix the problem.

Legislators said school districts statewide would have risked losing over $25 million in reimbursement funds. They said there are 11,000 children in the state who rely on the program.