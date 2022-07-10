Successors to Johnson seek to stand out in crowded UK field

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LONDON (AP) — Potential successors to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rushed to differentiate themselves from an increasingly crowded field on Sunday as the governing Conservative Party was expected to set a tight timetable for the election.
Candidates released slick campaign videos on social media and appeared on Sunday morning political talk shows to make their cases to the public. Several promised tax cuts, appealing to rank-and-file Conservative party members for whom low taxes are a mantra.