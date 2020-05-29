Suburban St. Louis shooting kills man, injures woman

VELDA CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting early Friday in suburban St. Louis, police there said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday at an intersection in Velda City, which is about 10 miles northwest of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for at least one gunshot wound to the leg.

The victims' names had not been released by late Friday morning, and police had not announced any arrests in the case. St. Louis County police are investigating and have asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives or CrimeStoppers.