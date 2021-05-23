Students urge Wake Forest to drop new name for building

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest University students are urging the North Carolina school to drop a new name that it chose for a campus building once named after a 19th century university president who owned slaves.

Wake Forest announced plans to rename the building formerly known as Wingate Hall as “May 7, 1860 Hall,” which refers to the date when the college sold 16 enslaved men, women and children at auction. The college created its first endowment with the $10,718 in proceeds from the slave auction.