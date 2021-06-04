Students suspended after schoolyard clash over Pride flags

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A schoolyard clash over gay Pride flags got some students suspended and others expelled from their Florida middle school. The Pinellas County Sheriff's office is investigating, and a congressman got involved.
It happened last Friday at Seminole Middle School, where some students displayed Pride flags at an outdoor lunch table. One draped a flag around their shoulders. Other students came over and grabbed the flags. A tug of war ensued, and a student fell down and was dragged on the ground.