Student who made LSU bomb threat has felony charges dropped

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — East Baton Rouge prosecutors dropped felony charges against a former University of Alabama student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Tiger stadium during the 2019 LSU-Florida football game after his lawyer says he finished a pretrial intervention program.
Prosecutors appeared before a state district judge to dismiss a felony count of communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property against Connor Croll. The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.