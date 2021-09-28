Strong aftershock strikes Greek island of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, a day after a prolonged earthquake there left one man dead and injured several people.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said Tuesday morning’s aftershock, the strongest of dozens that have been rattling the island, had an epicenter 22 kilometers south southeast of Heraklion, Crete’s main city and the fourth largest in Greece.