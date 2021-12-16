Blizzard shuts down highway linking California with Oregon

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow, blizzard conditions and stuck vehicles prompted the closure of a portion of the West Coast’s major interstate linking California to Oregon as the latest of back-to-back storms pushed through, authorities said.

Interstate 5 was closed north of the city of Redding on Wednesday afternoon and had not reopened early Thursday, according to the California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans. Redding is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of San Francisco.