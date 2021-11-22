Steve Hobbs sworn in as Washington's 16th secretary of state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Steve Hobbs was sworn in Monday as Washington's 16th secretary of state, the first person of color to head the office and the first Democrat to hold the position in 56 years.
Hobbs, who is of Japanese descent, is leaving his Senate seat representing the 44th legislative district to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman. Wyman — the fifth consecutive GOP secretary of state in Washington dating back to 1965 — is taking a key election security job in the Biden administration.