Step onto a houseboat Airbnb in Michigan Chris Carr
,
Digital reporter Jan. 14, 2022
1 of17
Exterior of the house in the harbor.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
2 of17
Aerial view of the marina and pool.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17
Breakfast on the dock on a sunny day.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
5 of17
Interior of the bathroom.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17
The house moored alongside boats in the harbor.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
8 of17
View from the second floor of the residence.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17
Someone enjoying the sunny summer weather on the houseboat.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
11 of17
View of the kitchen on the main floor.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17
A pair of seats inside the home.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
14 of17
Outside seating on the upper deck.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17
Silhouette of the house on the lake.
Photo provided/Dave Draayer Show More Show Less
17 of17
On your next trip to southwest Michigan, maybe a stay on a houseboat is what you need to appreciate the coastal area of Kalamazoo Lake.
Located near Saugatuck, the Floathaus offers scenic waterfront views in all directions and an unique experience that isn’t found much throughout the Midwest. For the duration of its existence, the houseboat has been in residence in the Tower Marina on the Douglas side.
Chris Carr has a bachelor's degree in English with an emphasis on creative writing from Western Michigan University. As a native to West Michigan, Chris is dedicated to keeping his community and state informed.