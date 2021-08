PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe in Rhode Island are upset that they were not consulted before a statue of one of the state's earliest English settlers was put up in Pawtucket this week.

The Rev. William Blackstone — after whom the Blackstone Valley region is named — settled the area in the 1630s at a time when the Indigenous population was brutally oppressed, tribal members told WPRI-TV.