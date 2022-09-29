Statue of Harry Truman unveiled in U.S. Capitol Rotunda Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 4:56 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrive to unveil the Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., right, walk former President Harry S. Truman's eldest grandson Clifton Truman Daniel, left, through Statuary Hall after a ceremony to unveil the Congressional statue of the former president in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, speaks after unveiling the Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 The Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman is unveiled in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman is unveiled in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 The Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman is unveiled in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives to unveil the Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from right, introduces former President Harry S. Truman's eldest grandson Clifton Truman Daniel, left, to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., right, after a ceremony to unveil the Congressional statue of the former president in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 From left, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif. arrive to unveil the Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 The Congressional statue of former President Harry S. Truman is unveiled in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — Former President Harry S. Truman was remembered by Democratic and Republican leaders as one of the most consequential presidents in history during a ceremony Thursday unveiling a statue of Truman in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
Speakers at the ceremony unveiling the 7.5-foot bronze statue of the nation's 33rd president remembered the numerous substantial decisions Truman made, despite being vice president for only 82 days before President Franklin Roosevelt died in April 1945.