The Michigan Education Association is supporting the re-election of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The state’s largest school employee union announced on Wednesday its plan to support the incumbent Democrats as its MEA-PAC Statewide Screening and Recommending Committee decided in a unanimous vote.

“Gov. Whitmer closely listens to the voices of educators, and she takes our expertise to heart before acting on education issues,” Paula Herbart, MEA President and veteran music teacher from Macomb County, said in a statement. “That’s why MEA strongly recommends Gretchen Whitmer for re-election, along with Jocelyn Benson for secretary of state and Dana Nessel for attorney general. This team of strong leaders respects educators and understands the promise of public education.”

The MEA-PAC Statewide Screening and Recommending Committee is a panel of teachers, education support professionals, higher education faculty and staff and school retirees from around the state.

The support for Whitmer comes after a historic signing of a $17 billion K-12 budget this year that includes the largest increase in school funding in the state’s history, according to the MEA. Recommendations for Benson are due largely to her work toward protecting voting rights and for Nessel as she addresses the school-to-prison pipeline and school safety issues.

Despite the unanimous vote by the MEA committee, the Michigan GOP disagreed with the decision to back the Democratic politicians.

“It’s no surprise that the MEA is backing Gretchen Whitmer, Dana Nessel and Jocelyn Benson. They are the anti-parent squad, who along with Joe Biden, believe parents shouldn’t have a say in their children’s education,” Gustavo Portela, MIGOP communications director, said in a statement. “This election will be a referendum on the failed policies Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies endorsed by the MEA have forced on parents and children across Michigan and as a result kids face years of learning loss. Michiganders will remember.”