State's number of coronavirus hospitalizations spikes again

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of people who are hospitalized in Delaware with the coronavirus has bounced back up to its third-highest total.

The Delaware State News reported Monday that the spike followed days of continued decreases of hospitalizations.

Health officials in Delaware said that hospitalizations rose by 25 compared to the day prior. The total number of hospitalizations was at 428 as of Sunday of Sunday evening. The Delaware Division of Public Health said that 60 of the hospitalizations were considered critical.

Health officials also announced one new COVID-19-related death in Monday’s report. The state’s death toll is now 898.

The most recent death was a 72-year-old New Castle County resident. The person had underlying health conditions and was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The state's total number of positive coronavirus cases is now 55,488.

