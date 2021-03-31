State's 1st federal mass vaccination site opens in Yakima

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Just in time for the asparagus harvest that will employ large numbers of farm workers, the federal government will open a mass COVID-19 vaccination center in Yakima in the center of Washington state's agricultural region.
The state's first federal mass vaccination center is located at the Central Washington State Fair Park. It opened Wednesday and will administer close to 1,200 doses of vaccine per day, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which operates the site along with state and local officials.