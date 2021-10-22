Skip to main content
State police: evidence of potential human trafficking found

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police and federal investigators found evidence of potential human trafficking while searching two Rutland residences suspected of drug trafficking activity on Friday, police said.

Police had received indicators that women might be confined at the location against their will, state police said. State police troopers and Department of Homeland Security special agents found three women behind a padlocked apartment door and multiple chain-link storage areas, police said.

The women were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were in the process of being interviewed, police said. A victim witness advocate specializing in human trafficking was on the scene.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Homeland Security Investigations at 866-347-2423.

