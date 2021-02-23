State paid $438,000 to company behind faulty vaccine website

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has paid more than $400,000 to a Maryland company that came under heavy criticism when the state's coronavirus vaccination signup system failed, according to public documents.

The state was charged $318,000 in August for a lifetime license for PrepMod Public Heath Bundle, an “end-to-end system” that promised to “automate all aspects of managing public health programming, including pandemics and other public health emergencies,” according to documents obtained by the Boston Herald.

On Jan. 7, the state was charged another $43,086 for a “project manager” and $77,445 for “senior development,” according to records.

PrepMod is the state’s largest online appointment booking vendor. It’s behind the maimmunizations.org registration website that was overwhelmed last Thursday as thousands tried to book appointments.

The crash enraged Gov. Charlie Baker and drew an apology from PrepMod.

PrepMod wasn’t the only vaccine booking technology that failed. The state’s vaxfinder.mass.gov site developed by Project Beacon to help people find available vaccine appointments also crashed.

The state has not responded to a public records request for the Project Beacon contract.

A spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 Command Center condemned the problems with both sites as “unacceptable,” but did not say what, if any, consequances there would be.