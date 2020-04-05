State officials require faster reporting of COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State officials have issued an emergency order designed to speed up the reporting of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.

The Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive late Saturday for funeral directors and medical professionals. It took effect immediately.

Under the order, funeral directors have 24 hours to initiate a death record and and submit it to the attending physician. Doctors have to attempt to certify the record within 24 hours of receipt, among other things. Michigan reported over 14,000 cases of COVID-19 with 540 deaths as of Saturday.

The idea is to let public health officials more accurately understand the impact and inform plans for public health measures.

“To inform sound decision-making and protect Michiganders, public health officials need accurate information about COVID-19 deaths as quickly as possible," Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said in statement.

