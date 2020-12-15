State officials deliver $52.5 million to Idaho schools

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials on Tuesday presented Idaho’s public schools with a ceremonial check for $52.5 million.

The celebratory event held by the Idaho Land Board is typically at the Statehouse following a performance by a high school choir.

But this year's annual check presentation was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three Land Board members, including Republican Gov. Brad Little, participated remotely in the meeting.

The $52.5 million is about the same the Land Board generated for public schools as last year.

The Land Board manages nearly 4,000 square miles (10,300 square kilometers) Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. The board is constitutionally mandated to manage that land, as well as market investments, to get the greatest long-term return.

Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales.