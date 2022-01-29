State museum brings 140-year-old portrait back to life

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 140-year-old portrait of a prominent Bismarck woman and great-grandmother of Gov. Doug Burgum has been restored and is back at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.
The oil portrait of Linda Slaughter was gifted to the museum in 1924 by two of her daughters, Jessamine Burgum, of Arthur -- Gov. Doug Burgum’s grandmother -- and Linnie Hedstrom, of Bismarck. The portrait done in 1880 shows Slaughter in a blue-green dress with lace details and a blue bow. She is wearing jewelry made of clearwater opals, which at the time the portrait was donated were still in the family’s possession. The dress is of gray silk, was part of her wedding trousseau, and was made in Tennessee after the Civil War, according to information the family gave the museum.