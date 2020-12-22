State, medical company to provide free at-home COVID tests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that his administration has partnered with a medical testing company to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The governor said his administration has struck a deal with Vault Medical Services to provide free at-home COVID-19 saliva tests. Anyone interested in a test can order one through the state Department of Health Services website starting immediately.

After a testing kit arrives, users must collect a sample as a Vault testing supervisor looks on via a Zoom connection. Users will then mail the sample back to a Vault lab using a prepaid label that comes with the kit. Results will take between two and three days.

Evers' administration did not include the cost of the program in the announcement. The governor's spokeswoman, Britt Cudaback, as well as DHS and Department of Administration aides didn't immediately respond to messages. Vault's website indicates people can order a test for themselves for $119 per kit.

Minnesota officials have reached a similar no-cost deal on at-home tests with the company.