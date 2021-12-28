State legislatures in U.S. poised to act on abortion rights WILSON RING, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 9:20 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - People attend the Women's March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2021 file photo, Illinois Handmaids protest abortion restrictions at a rally in downtown Springfield, Ill. Rep. Anna Moeller, D-Elgin, is sponsoring legislation to repeal a law requiring that their parents or guardians of minors seeking abortions be notified at least 48 hours in advance. An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures. John O'Connor/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures. Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Women's March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures. Stephen Spillman/AP Show More Show Less
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall.
Because the process began two years ago, it's a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers will be considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode a right that has stood for half a century.