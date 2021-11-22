State flood damage inspectors headed to northwest Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — State flood inspectors are in northwest Washington’s Whatcom County this week to formally assess the level of damage and dollar impact from severe flooding after days of rain fueled by an atmospheric river last week in the region.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the teams are from the Emergency Management Division of the Washington State Military Department. They will gather data to confirm information collected by communities to determine damage and help justify the request federal aid, The Bellingham Herald reported.