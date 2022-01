STOW, Mass. (AP) — Nearly 40 people are scheduled to graduate from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in two separate graduation ceremonies this week.

Nineteen recruits will receive certificates of completion during a ceremony this Friday at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow, according to a statement from the agency. They represent 11 departments in Bedford, Everett, Falmouth, Medway, Milford, Natick, Needham, North Andover, Northborough, Sudbury and Winchester.