State employee killed after mask dispute disciplined 3 times

DETROIT (AP) — A state employee who was accused of stabbing a man after a face mask dispute and was later fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy had been reprimanded for three work separate incidents from 2017 to 2018, according to state personnel filings.

Michigan Department of Transportation employee Sean Ruis, 43, was disciplined following interactions with colleagues, according to The Detroit News. The newspaper cites filings it obtained through a public records request.

Ruis had worked at the agency for 12 years. In one March 2017 incident he was issued a notice of reprimand for approaching a coworker and questioning him about his use of leave.

“You had been previously instructed, multiple times, by your supervisor and by labor relations, that the employee’s use of leave is confidential,” the notice said. “You continued to confront this coworker even after he had informed you that you were harassing him.”

Ruis, 43, was shot last month near Lansing after a stabbing inside a Quality Dairy store. Authorities allege he stabbed a 77-year-old man after being approached about not wearing a mask. The victim, John Duncan III, was left in critical condition and later died, family members said.

Later, a sheriff’s deputy shot Ruiz when he tried to attack. He was holding a screwdriver and knives, authorities said.