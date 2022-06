AKRON. Ohio (AP) — A man shot and killed by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit this week died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has taken over the investigation into the death of Jayland Walker at the request of Akron police. The findings about his death were announced Wednesday by the Medical Examiners Office in Summit County.