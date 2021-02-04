State Sen. Natasha Marcus tests positive for the coronavirus

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — A state senator in North Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Natasha Marcus announced her positive test results in a Facebook post.

The Democrat from Davidson said that she hadn't been to work in person since January 13th and had not attended any social gatherings. She also said that she had made limited trips outside her home.

“I hope that I’ve avoided spreading it to anyone else and that this news serves as a reminder to be extra careful in our efforts to combat this contagious virus,” Marcus said.

Marcus is the fifth state legislator to publicly announce that he or she has the coronavirus.