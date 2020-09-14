State Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting patrol car

REHOBOTH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man was charged with driving under the influence after he side swiped a State Police vehicle, authorities said.

Gregory Brown, 70, was also charged with failure to yield Saturday morning, a State Police news release said.

A State Police trooper was performing a traffic stop and had the cruisers emergency lights flashing.

The trooper noticed that a car was going to hit the patrol vehicle, so the trooper jumped into the car to avoid getting hit.

While the trooper was trying to enter the car, the driver's side door hit the troopers leg but the trooper wasn't injured.

The patrol car sustained “functional damage.”

Brown was issued a citation to appear in court. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.