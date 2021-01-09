https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/State-Fire-Marshal-s-Office-probe-LaPlace-15858403.php
State Fire Marshal’s Office probe LaPlace church fire
LAPLACE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a church fire Saturday west of New Orleans.
The St. John Fire Department responded to the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in LaPlace around 6:30 a.m., WVUE-TV reported.
The church was not occupied at the time of the fire.
What sparked the blaze remains under investigation.
View Comments