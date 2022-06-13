State Department officials meet with Griner's WNBA team

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans, but offered no additional details about what was said or who specifically attended.