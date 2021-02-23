State AG calls on Biden to cancel up to $50K in student debt

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware's Attorney General is part of a group pf attorney generals across the nation who are pushing for President Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that Kathy Jennings was one of 17 attorneys general to sign a letter this month regarding student loan debt. It was addressed to U.S. Senate and House leadership and supports congressional resolutions that call on Biden to cancel the loans.

A spokesman for Delaware's Democratic AG said she believes student loan debt is a crisis that will continue spiraling without “serious action.” The letter from the AGs said that canceling debt would boost the economy and help millions of Americans.

But Biden recently said during a CNN town hall that he won’t enact a $50,000 student debt forgiveness plan.

“My point is: I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating,” Biden said. “I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 (thousand), because I don’t think I have the authority to do it.”