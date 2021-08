BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

Staffing shortages are delaying the start of preschool at six classrooms in Vermont's most populous county.

Lisa Zengilowski, president of Heartworks and STEAMworks preschools and Loveworks Child Care, said families may have to wait until early October to start school, MyChamplainValley.com reported. Letters were sent to more than 50 Chittenden County families last week telling them that their preschoolers will have to wait to start the school year.

Preschools are seeing this kind of staffing shortage for the first time, said Amanda Goodwin, spokesperson for Heartworks' parent company Little Sprouts.

“Now you have this added pressure of having to know how to teach and care for children at a time when I second-guess a hug or did they wash their hands long enough. We’re seeing people leave the field because it’s become too much," she said.

Heartworks is seeking to hire 12 to 14 more educators. One of the classrooms plans to open Aug. 30.