St. Thomas plans new arena for D1 profile, gets $75M gift

After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events.
The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record $75 million gift from longtime benefactors Lee and Penny Anderson toward the $175 million project scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2025. The arena will have the Andersons' names on it and is slated for capacity between 4,000 and 6,000 people, depending on configuration.