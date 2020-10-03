St. Paul police recover 6 stolen vintage vehicles

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police said Friday they have recovered six collector cars stolen this week from a body shop and are searching for suspects.

The vintage vehicles were found abandoned in a wooded area of Woodbury, St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said. They belong to a 77-year-old man who is a lifelong car enthusiast, Linders said.

Thieves kicked in the door of a garage behind the Highland Collision Center where the six cars were being stored and drove them away early Sunday morning, the Star Tribune reported. They took a 1967 Chevy Impala, a 1965 Pontiac LeMans, a 1965 GTO convertible, a 2000 Pontiac Firebird, a 2000 GMC pickup and a 1960 Cadillac Coupe de Ville.

The cars were valued at more than $300,000, according to police estimates.