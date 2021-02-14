St. Louis Police identify 15-year-old killed in shooting

Officials have identified a 15-year-old boy who was killed Saturday in a shooting in St. Louis.

St. Louis Police said Teshawn Ford died at a hospital after he was shot several times in the parking lot of a convenience store Saturday afternoon. A 70-year-old man who was in the area was in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the leg.

A neighbor said Ford ran from the convenience store’s parking lot after the shooting before he collapsed near a vacant home.

Police said an 18-year-old suspect in the shooting went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Saturday.