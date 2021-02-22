St. Louis 1992 shooting case dismissed on verge of trial

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office has dismissed a case against a man who was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in 1993 and then had the case languish until he was scheduled to go on trial Monday.

Zarreck McNear, 54, was charged in 1992 with counts including first-degree assault and attempted robbery after he allegedly shot a hotel co-worker and then tried to carjack a woman in downtown St. Louis.

“The (state) Dept. of Mental Health has not notified the state and the court of any changes to (McNear’s) status of mental incompetency in nearly three decades, and the state is thus at a disadvantage for the lack of clarity of the department’s such determination,” Assistant Circuit Attorney Rob Huq said in a memo.

McNear, 54, was charged more than 28 years ago with shooting a co-worker at the former Doubletree Mayfair Hotel and then trying to carjack former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Charlene Porter at gunpoint.

Off-duty officers stopped the carjacking attempt and the co-worker survived the shooting.

McNear’s lawyer, Philip Dennis, said his client, who has been diagnosed with autism and post-traumatic stress, never hid from authorities, lived in the same home for years and worked in the service industry over that time.

“Everybody kind of dropped the ball on it,” Dennis said. “I have no idea why it sat for all this time.”

A judge in 1994 ordered McNear committed to the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center but it’s not clear if he ever made it there or whether the center conducted court-ordered biannual mental evaluations to determine McNear’s competency, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Authorities said McNear was released from the custody of the Department of Mental Health in 1994 or 1995, and court records show no action on McNear’s case from 1995 to 2003. Another court hearing was held in 2008, records show. From 2008 to 2019, status hearings were postponed 10 times by nearly as many different St. Louis judges.

McNear was re-arrested on the same charges in September, after which regular hearings were held and a bench trial scheduled for Monday.

Prost, who retired from the Post-Dispatch in 2005, said she was fine with how the case turned out.

“At this stage of the game, if he has been declared mentally deficient, my thought is, why put him back in prison for something he did so many years ago?,” she said.

Dennis credited the judge and current prosecutor for reconsidering McNear’s case.

“Under the circumstances, his family has said they hope he can get back to his life without this case hanging over him so he can live a peaceful life,” Dennis said.