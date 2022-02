Star photo/Shanna Avery

BALDWIN — Even though St. Ann's Senior Center opened its doors back up this past summer after being closed due to COVID, the center is adding more services and planning more activities.

Seniors can join an enhanced fitness program, run by Vicki Wallace, for a place to exercise and recieve fitness tips and training. The program is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.