Springfield says help with COVID overflow site was too slow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield-area health officials have withdrawn their request for a temporary site to handle an overflow of COVID-19 patients because they said it couldn't be put up quickly enough amid a case surge that has led to renewed calls for vaccinations and fights over mask mandates elsewhere in the state.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department requested the site on July 14. While waiting for approval, the city's two hospitals hired additional staff and reused existing space, the agency said in a news release.