Springfield drug court gets $2M grant to expand services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Springfield District Court is getting a $2 million federal grant to expand its drug court services over the next five years.

The federal money announced this past week will target case management and peer recovery support for defendants struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues, also known as “co-occurring disorders,” which plague many who become involved in the court system, Masslive.com reported.

The money will help an additional 200 defendants over five years through a team-based approach including Springfield District Court Judge Charles Groce, probation officers, clinicians, attorneys, recovery coaches and peer advisers.

Groce and others touted the around-the-clock support the teams provide members, in addition to a realistic view of recovery.

“At the end of the day, relapse is part of recovery. ... Because we recognize you don’t become an addict overnight, so you don’t recover overnight,” Groce said.

There are 32 drug courts across the state.