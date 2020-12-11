Springfield Hospital, network’s bankruptcy plan approved

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont has approved the Chapter 11 reorganization plans of Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital, according to a news release from the hospital.

Bankruptcy Court Judge Colleen A. Brown confirmed Thursday that this will allow the two organizations to exit bankruptcy, according to court documents.

The confirmation is the final step in the reorganization that began in July 2019, Valley News reported.

The two organizations will be restructured with separate boards of directors but will continue to collaborate for patient care, according to Thursday’s release.

The hospital is expected to continue to provide services such as emergency care, specialty care, surgery, inpatient care and outpatient testing.