Spokane police arrest man and recover stolen Christmas trees

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police have arrested a man suspected of stealing around 50 Christmas trees from a local hardware store. Police also recovered all the stolen trees.

The Spokesman-Review reports the trees were stolen last week in a Grinch-like robbery from a hardware store in north Spokane.

On Monday, police officers began the investigation and eventually arrested a 49-year-old man in Deer Park.

After the arrest, the suspect told police where the trailer used in the burglary was stashed in Spokane, leading to the recovery of the stolen trees.