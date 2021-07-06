Spike Lee, 'Annette' open 74th Cannes Film Festival JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 1:58 p.m.
1 of17 Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festival ahead of the opening day of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Members of the public take a swim in the sea in front of the Carlton hotel ahead of the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 5, 2021. The Cannes film festival runs from July 6 - July 17, 2021. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 A member of the public walks past the Palais des Festival with a face mask during preparations for the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, July 5, 2021. The Cannes film festival runs from July 6 - July 17. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Jury president Spike Lee poses for photographers at the photo call for the jury at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Jury president Spike Lee, second from right, poses with jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal,from left, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, and Melanie Laurent at the photo call for the jury at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Jury president Spike Lee, fourth from right, poses with jury members Mylene Farmer, from left, Kleber Mendonca Filho, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Melanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim and Kang-Ho Song at the photo call for the jury at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Jury president Spike Lee, second from left, poses with jury members Mati Diop, from left, Melanie Laurent, and Mylene Farmer at the photo call for the jury at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Marion Cotillard poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Annette at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Adam Driver poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Annette at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Leos Carax, from left, Ron Mael, Marion Cotillard, Russell Mael, Simon Helberg, and Adam Driver pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Annette at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Ron Mael, left, and Russell Mael pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Annette at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, launching the French Riviera spectacular with the introduction of Spike Lee's jury, the premiere of Leos Carax's “Annette” and high hopes of shrugging off the pandemic and a punishing year for movies.
The 74th Cannes opened Tuesday with as much glitz as it could summon. “Annette,” a fantastical musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard and scored by the musical duo Sparks, was to debut in the evening. The opening ceremony was to include last year's Palme d'Or winner, Bong Joon Ho (for “Parasite") and an honorary Palme for Jodie Foster, who first came to Cannes as a 13-year-old with Martin Scorsese's “Taxi Driver.”