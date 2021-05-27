Spend amount impasse among NC Republicans breeds impatience

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — House and Senate Republican leaders are growing impatient as bargaining over an early milestone in the budget process has slowed work at the North Carolina General Assembly.
GOP negotiators in both chambers said this week they remained hundreds of millions of dollars apart on a dollar amount they'd agree to spend to operate state government for the next fiscal year July 1. The actual difference depends on how the spending is calculated but remains small relative to the $24.5 billion projected to be spent this year.