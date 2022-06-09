Spain evacuates 2,000 people as crews race to check wildfire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Alex Zea/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Alex Zea/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MADRID (AP) — Emergency agencies deployed almost 1,000 firefighters, military personnel and support crews Thursday to fight a wildfire in southern Spain that has forced the evacuation of some 2,000 people amid fears that torrid weather may feed the blaze.

Authorities raced against the clock in the dry, hilly area of Andalucia as Spain's AEMET weather service said the country could be on the verge of a heatwave. Temperatures were forecast to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and to increase over the weekend.