Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell powerhouse

Scientists already knew radiation exposure and a lack of gravity stress the bodies of astronauts. But new research may offer a better idea of what's driving some of that. It's a clue that could help them measure the physical impact of space travel to detect problems earlier.
It involves mitochondria, known as the powerhouse of the cell because these tiny structures inside cells produce energy. Mitochondria have their own DNA, and when they undergo stress or other damage, that DNA is released and causes cellular damage and other problems elsewhere in the body.