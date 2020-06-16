Southern Indiana plant to close in August, costing 114 jobs

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A company that designs, builds and installs retail and commercial spaces plans to shutter its southern Indiana plant in August, costing more than 100 workers their jobs.

Horizon Terra Inc., which does business as idX Louisville, said in a federal WARN Act notification earlier this month that it will close its plant at Jeffersonville's River Ridge Commerce Park, and all 114 positions there will be eliminated within a two-week period starting Aug. 3.

The company designs, engineers, manufactures and installs retail and commercial spaces. The eliminated positions include managers, engineers, painters, mill operators, designers, maintenance and assembly workers and others, the News and Tribune reported.

The affected idX Louisville employees are not represented by a union. The company has locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, London, China, Tokyo and Shanghai.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said other local companies have had a hard time filling positions, and he hopes the displaced idX Louisville workers can find work at some of those businesses in the Ohio River city, which is located just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

“I feel so sorry for the families of the jobs being lost but there are plenty of jobs out there and companies trying to fill some openings,” Moore said.

He said his office is planning to help promote some businesses, in both the River Ridge Commerce Park and at the Port of Jeffersonville, to potential employees.