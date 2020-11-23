Southern California police officer wounded by gunshot

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer was shot in the knee early Monday morning while responding to a call but is expected to survive, authorities said.

The officer responded to a call about gunshots in a parking lot in the city of Hemet around 4 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. The caller noticed a vehicle driving slowly through the parking lot and pointed it out to the officer as a shot was fired.

The officer was struck once and did not return fire, police said. Other officers took Robert Moran, 20, into custody and found a gun on the front passenger seat of his vehicle, police said.

The officer, whose name was not released, has been with the Hemet Police Department for about nine months, authorities. Hemet is 85 miles (137 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Moran was booked on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and was held on $1 million bail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.