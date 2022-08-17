South Korean leader: Seoul won't seek own nuclear deterrent KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 1:38 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol takes a question during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol takes a question during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pauses as he delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP) Chung Sung-Jun/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 People watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 People watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Yoon said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday his government has no plans to pursue its own nuclear deterrent in the face of growing North Korean nuclear threats, as he urged the North to return to dialogue aimed at exchanging denuclearization steps for economic benefits.
Yoon's comments during a news conference came hours after South Korea's military detected the North firing two cruise missiles from a region near its capital Pyongyang toward its western waters, extending a torrid streak in weapons testing. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately confirm other details, including how far the weapons flew.
Written By
KIM TONG-HYUNG