South Jersey man dies in crash with school bus

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police on Thursday were investigating a crash involving an SUV and a school bus that left a man dead in southern New Jersey.

Thomas Malinowski, 33, was driving north on Pitney Road Wednesday when his SUV collided head on with a school bus that was headed south. Galloway Township police said. The SUV went off the road and came to a rest in a wooded area.

The school bus driver and two students safely evacuated the vehicle and were not injured, police said.

Malinowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pitney Road was closed for approximately five hours.

No other information was available.